Asim Riaz shares photos with Himanshi Khurana, fans call them ‘best couple ever’

‘Bigg Boss 13’ runner-up Azim Riaz enjoys a massive fan following on social media. His love story with former co-contestant Himanshi Khurana was the talk of the town when the two participated in the reality show. Post that, Asim and Himanshi have spent quite a lot of time together.

Recently, Azim shared a set of photos featuring Himanshi, which have got their fans calling them the ‘best couple ever’. The pictures are from May 2021, when Himanshi flew to Jammu to be with her boyfriend and his family for Eid celebrations.

In one photo Asim and Himanshi are sweetly gazing into each other eyes. While Asim donned Dennim jeans and shirt in the pictures, Himanshi looked stunning in a blue salwar suit with golden work.

Fans showed love and appreciation for the couple in the comment section. Referring to they nickname termed by their fans, one user wrote, “Asimanshi,” with lovestruck emojis while another commented, "Best couple ever.” One fan also wrote, “ Awesome Jodi,” while another user wrote, “Beautiful couple,” with hear emojis.

On the occasion of Eid last month, Himanshi had also shared photos of her celebrations with the Riaz family.

Last month, Azim had released his debut rap number, ‘Back To Start’, wherein he talks about his hardships and how he was told by people that he will never make it big. But refusing to be affected by criticism he decided to fulfil his dreams.

Talking about the rap song, he said in a statement, “We take a look around us and we see that everything is changing and so much of the positive change is being embraced. I had ‘Back To Start’ with me since 2015 and I wanted to polish it till I was ready to put it out there for the listeners. I’m very pumped that it’s releasing. My wish for everybody this Eid is to have the strength to embrace changes and hustle their way forward.”

Asim and Himanshi have also featured in a music video titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' by Neha Kakkar. Their chemistry in it was extremely palpable.