Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana's 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam', Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma's 'Ring' to release on same date

The on-screen pairs of Bigg Boss 13 are grabbing headlines even after months since the reality show ended. Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have both done a couple of music videos so far.

Their next song Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, composed by Amaal Malik and crooned by Arijit Singh is all set to release on August 10.

And now, another 'jodi' from Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra, and Mahira Sharma who have also done two videos together will appear in their third single titled Ring, a song which was filmed in Chandigarh which will also release on August 10, the same day as Asim and Himanshi's single.

For the uninformed, Asim was attacked by goons on Wednesday night. Riaz was taking a mid-night bicycle ride which is when the goons came on a bike and beat him up from the back. Asim shared an Instagram story of the bruises, cuts, and wounds all over his body post the attack. He called the goons 'cowards' who did not have the guts to attack him from the front.

Asim had also gifted himself a car recently, after which he received congratulations from his best friends - Rashami Desai and Himanshi Khurrana. Sharing an image of him with the car, the contestant wrote, "I'm extremely happy today to get my DREAM CAR. New beast - BMW 5 Series M Sports that I bought from The Car Mall, Delhi. They deal in Luxury-Premium vehicles and provide quality cars with an excellent service that's smooth & hassle-free. I am more than satisfied with my experience with the car mall and recommend everyone to go try them out if you're looking for your next luxury ride. Thank you, Mr Amit Mehta and team for your impeccable service. @tcmdelhi @amitmehta9999 #TheCarMall #NewDelhi #TCMDelhi#AsimRiaz #LuxuryCars."