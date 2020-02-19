'Asim missed Himanshi, cried many times': Arti Singh reveals inside details of AsiManshi love story

Asim Riaz being in love with Himanshi Khurrana was quite obvious with his behaviour on Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss 13'. One of the contestants Arti Singh now opened up on how Asim Riaz behaved after Himanshi Khurrana was evicted from the house.

Arti recalled that Asim used to cry many times and to feel her presence, he would even hold Himanshi's cough syrup and sleep. Arti further spoke about Himanshi and what she had to face because of her break-up with ex-fiance Chow.

The Television actor told SpotboyE, “I feel when two people are made for each other, woh kisi na kisi tareeke se mil hi jaate hai. Asim really missed Himanshi in the house. I have seen him cry in front of me, many times. He used to sleep holding her bottle of cough syrup! Speaking of Himanshi, I’m sure she also must have faced a lot post her recent breakup with Chow.”

Talking about Sidharth Shukla, Arti said, “People have loved him and voted for him, so there’s no question about that now. Sidharth was someone who used to stand up against everyone inside. Even if he was wrong sometimes, he used to strongly defend himself. I think that was one thing which made him the winner.”