Ashneer Grover reveals he has unfollowed all Sharks, says 'meri life ka part hi nahi hai'

Ashneer Grover

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has become an overnight social media sensation due to his stint with the maiden season of Shark Tank India. Former Bharatpe founder and CEO enjoys a massive fan following among youngsters, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ashneer is not a part of Shark Tank India Season 2, and the loyal audience of the show is already missing him. However, Ashneer isn't cribbing or concerned about not being a part of his popular show. As soon as Ashneer got to know that he won't be in Shark 2, he unfollowed all the other Sharks, including Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO of boAt), Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO of Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO of Shaadi.com).

Recently, Ashneer spoke to BeerBicieps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on his extended podcast. When the host asked him about his take on not being a part of Shark Tank India S2, Ashneer revealed that he unfollowed all the Sharks, and explained, "Mujhe lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyun har roz dekhun ki Shark Tank pe kya ho raha hai (I feel there should be separation between the show and my life now. I have even unfollowed the sharks from Shark Tank India. The show is theirs now, they should play the game. Why should I see what is happening on Shark Tank India shoot)."

Ashneer added that his wife Madhuri does take keep a tab on the show, but he has moved on and doesn't believe in living in the past. When asked to jot down learning from being the Shark, Ashneer added, "I learnt how to handle negativity and criticism. Earlier I used to reply to trolls, but then I realised that I am giving them 2-second-fame. Thus, I started ignoring them."