'We both want best for each other': Asha Negi breaks silence on breakup with ex Rithvik Dhanjani

Last year, television actors Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani, one of the most loved couples had parted ways after reportedly being together for over 6 years.

After nearly a year of silence, Asha has opened up about her equation with Rithvik. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha revealed that the two decided to part ways by mutual consent and both of them have moved on. However, they continue to wish the best for each other.

“It’s good. We both are on good terms and whenever we want to talk to each other, convey something to each other we do that, and it’s all normal. He has moved on, I have moved on and I think it’s been more than a year now, so we all should move on,” said Asha.

They ex-couple had met on the sets of ‘Pavitra Rishta’, and started dating in 2013. During their time together, they won Season 6 of the celebrity dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’. The couple was planning to tie the knot soon, however that couldn’t happen.

She further added, “You want the other person to be happy, healthy and be at the top successful… I think that’s the most important thing. So I think that is great, that we both want the best for each other. That is something which is beautiful, which should be there.”

On the work front, Asha has been in the news for her upcoming web show ‘Khwabon Ke Parindey’. The show deals with the lives of three friends as they explore friendship, hope, travel, and life. The show is set in Australia and is directed by Tapasvi Mehta. It will start streaming from June 14 on Voot.