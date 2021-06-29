Headlines

Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari's 'crazy' dance video on the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' goes VIRAL

On the work front, while Arjun was last seen in web series 'State of Siege: 26/11', Shweta as Guneet Sikka in 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' won many hearts.

DNA Web Team

Jun 29, 2021

On Monday, TV star Arjun Bijlani shared a throwback video featuring Shweta Tiwari, on his Instagram handle. In the video, shot in Cape Town, South Africa while the two actors were shooting for the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', Arjun and Shweta can be seen having a blast while enjoying a crazy dance session.

For the unversed, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood and others along with host Rohit Shetty had been shooting for the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' in Cape Town and the contestants recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot. 

Meanwhile, sharing the throwback video on his verified Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, "I have taught her a lot of my versions of crazy…Right Shweta…". In reply, the actress wrote, "Well I think I am a good student Guruji!!!!". Agreeing to the thought Arjun wrote "woh toh u r..". 

This isn't the first time Arjun has shared a video featuring Shweta or a contestant from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' sets. In fact, all the contestants have been keeping fans updated with fun photos and videos, staying connected with their followers while they eagerly await for the show to premiere. 

Earlier, after Arjun had asked Shweta what did she do to get such killer abs, Shweta had replied saying it was a result of hard work and dedication. She even flaunted her well-toned abs in the short clip that had gone viral on the internet. 

Meanwhile, in the recent promos of the show, both Shweta and Arjun can be seen facing their fears while they attempt to perform their respective tasks. 

On the work front, both Arjun and Shweta have had a great lineup of projects during their stint in the TV industry so far. While Arjun was last seen in the web series 'State of Siege: 26/11', Shweta as Guneet Sikka in 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' won many hearts. 

