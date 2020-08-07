Archana Puran Singh recalls eloping with Parmeet Sethi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Parmeet Sethi, Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma show, Kapil Sharma, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to be a family affair this week as Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah, Kiku Sharda's missus, Priyanka Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh's husband Parmeet Sethi are all set to make an apperance on the show this weekend.

BollywoodLife reported that during the show Archana Puran Singh will narrate how Parmeet Sethi and she got married. The couple got married on June 30, 1992. They were in a live-in relationship for four years before that.

Parmeet Sethi opened up about the same on the show and said, "At midnight, when we finally found a Pandit, he asked us if we were eloping and whether the girl was 'baalik' (of legal age), to which I replied, 'Mere se zyada baalik hai ladki' (She is more of legal age than I am)."

Parmeet said that the couple took their vows the next morning at 11 am and now have two sons Aryamann and Ayushmaan. They said that Parmeet's family was not initially fine with the idea of their marriage. Also, Archana had come out of a failed marriage and was completely against the idea of remarriage.

She had said, "After my previous failed marriage, I never wanted to have another man in my life. But with Parmeet, I realised that men can be gentle, loving, and sensitive, and not all of them are violent and possessive. Parmeet is an absolute antithesis of a male chauvinist."

To this Parmeet said, "Though Archana had already established as a star, I was never jealous of her achievements. Neither did we ever have our respective egos ruining our relationship. We are just two individuals returning home after our day's work. We give each other our space and don't interfere with each other's work."