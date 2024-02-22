Twitter
Shaitaan trailer: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika fight evil R Madhavan to free their daughter from his hypnosis

'Winner ko jo car mili hai, utne paison mein...': Anurag Dobhal mocks Munawar, claims he 'donated' BB17 winning amount

Anurag Dobhal gets trolled for his 'arrogant' reply to Munawar Faruqui's indirect dig at him in his vlog.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 01:37 PM IST

Edited by

Munawar Faruqui and Anurag Dobhal have shared a rivalry since their stint on Bigg Boss 17. Recently, after Munawar took an indirect dig at UK07 Rider in his vlog, the YouTuber has now replied to his vlog and mocked him claiming that he donated the prize money that the BB17 winner got. 

In his vlog, Munawar Faruqui took an indirect dig at UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal when he said, "Vlog mein gaadi ho toh thoda chalta hai vlog, pata hai...vlogger ban gaye toh car thi na mehengi wali aisi toh maine bhi mehengi wali ek dum bhaade ki gaadi mangayi hai. Vlog mein gaadi mehengi nahi honi chahiye, chhava mehenga hona chahiye (If there is a car in the vlog then the vlog works a little. Became a vlogger and had an expensive car, so I have also rented an expensive car. The car in the vlog should not be expensive, one should be expensive)."

Anurag's reply to Munawar indirectly roasting him in his vlog. According to him, 'Winner ko jo car mili hai, utne paison mein meri McLaren ke 2 tyres aaenge. Jitni BB winning amount hai, main donate karta hoon, lekin ghamand nahi.' Toh bata kyun raha hai? Ghuma phira ke baat BB winning pe hi aayi
byu/No_Card1 inbiggboss

The Bigg Boss 17 winner indirectly targeted Anurag Dobhal by using 'Rider' word multiple times in his vlog. Replying to this, Anurag Dobhal mocked the stand-up comedian and said in a video, "Rider toh supercar mein ghumte hain aur jo two-timing karte hain woh taxi mein (Riders travel around in supercars and those who do two-timing travel in taxis)." He further explained how the winning prize car of the show stands equal to the price of two wheels of one of his dream cars. 

He further claimed that the amount that Bigg Boss 17 winner got is equal to what he donated and said, "Sorry, jitna toh show ka winning prize tha utna toh humne donate kar diya. But fir bhi ghamand nahi karte haina. Jo kuch bhi kariyo zindagi mein par two-timing kabhi mat kariyo. Main gaadiyon ke saath two-timing, meri toh three-timing ho rahi hai. Ohh, wo toh 5-6 timing aur shaadi ke baad toh blkul nahi karni, aur bachche hone ke baad toh bikul nahi karni two-timing (Sorry, we donated as much as the winning prize of the show. But still, we should not boast. Whatever you do in life, never do two-timing. My car it is two-timing, mine is also three-timing. Ohh, you should not do 5-6 timings, and after marriage, you should not do two-timing, and after having children, you should not do two-timing)."

The YouTuber got trolled for his 'arrogant' reply. One of the Redditors wrote, "In Bheja’s words, “ Sour Looser." Another user commented, "Isko gamand hi bolte hai, ye apna joker wala tag hatayega nai (this is called arrogance only. His Joker tag cannot be removed." Another user wrote, "He's arrogant, not savage." Another user commented, "Good to see after a long time, up to his usual self of self-roasting."

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui will be next seen in a music video alongside Hina Khan which is titled Halki Halki Si. Asees Kaur and Saaj Bhatt have contributed their vocals to the song, which features lyrics and music crafted by Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

 

 

