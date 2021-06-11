‘Anupamaa’ star Rupali Ganguly remembers her angel, pens a beautiful note remembering him

It is a fact that fathers and daughters share a bond that is hard to explain and is probably the purest. ‘Anupamaa’ star Rupali Ganguly on Friday (June 11), remembered the warmth of her father. Late director-screenwriter Anil Ganguly was a prominent name who worked in Hindi cinema from 1970’s to the 1990’s and sadly died in 2016.

Rupali recently posted several pictures with her son that has old photos of her father in frame on a dedicated wall.

She captioned her post, "I have an Angel watching over me ...... I call him Pappa Pappa I want u to know , I feel u watching us everywhere we go ... U protect me and guide me always -that I understand I would give up everything.... to just once more , hold ur hand ....I know now , everything u said was absolutely right I wish I wish Pappa, just once more I could hug u tight ....#fatherdaughter #father #love #missingyou #nomakeup #nofilter #notperfect #instagood #rupaliganguly #jaimatadi #jaimahakal."

Taking to the comment section, fans showered the actress with love and gratitude. A fan wrote, "He is always with you rups!! And the caption touched my heart." Another said, "You looking so pretty." A third wrote, "I can feel you ... Recently I have also lost my father.... Miss him so so much." A fourth said, "Beautiful picture &so pretty ma'am." A fifth wrote, "& I WAS YOUR PAPA'S DIRECTOR-ASSISTANT FOR SOME TIME....."

On the work front, Rupali is currently playing the lead character in the popular TV show ‘Anupamaa'.