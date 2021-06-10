'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly is 'back home with her boys', shares happy moment

'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly who has been stealing headlines these days was shooting for her show in a bio-bubble in Silvassa because of COVID-restrictions. Now that there is an ease in restrictions, the team of 'Anupamaa' wrapped up its shoot and is back in Mumbai. While keeping all rules and regulations in consideration, the shoot will be starting in the city shortly.

As soon as Rupali came back to her home sweet home, she clicked happy pictures with her two boys (husband and son) and posted them on her Instagram page. She captioned it as "Home is Where the Heart is. Back Home with my Boys" followed by heart eye, heart, and good wish emoji.

Before Rupali took off from Silvassa to come back to her home, she took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude. She wrote "INHALE .......SABR EXHALE.......SHUKR Thank u God for taking care of us these 53 days away from home Taking care of our families and the entire unit while we stayed away Kudos @rajan.shahi.543 for taking care of each and every member of the unit like a family member and for being hands-on throughout Team #anupamaa - u guys r rockstars from the HODs to the newest member of the unit - THU THU THU. Team DKP - @aarifshaikh702 @vivek.jain.1213 u guys are magicians."

Further thanking her family she added, "My Husband, my son - without you I m nothing - I only fly because u have given me the wings ... I wish I had two hearts cos one is not enough to love you both My Buddhi and my Nitesh - thank u for taking care of the family, what would I do without @kaushal_j - my angel who took care of the entire furry babies in Filmcity and me even though I was away."

In conclusion, she showed respect and love for her fans. Rupali wrote, "Anupamaa fans - for the love and immense support always and for holding up my morale when I needed it most."