‘Anupamaa’ fame Rupali Ganguly dances to ‘Chaka Chak’ with Sara Ali Khan – WATCH viral video

Rupali Ganguly never fails to impress, whether it's with her on-screen performance in the popular show ‘Anupamaa’ or with her social media photos and videos. Rupali has once again won hearts with her recent Instagram video. The ‘Anupamaa’ star can be seen dancing on ‘Atrangi Re’ song ‘Chaka Chak’ alongside Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan in the video. Sara looks her best in a neon saree, while Rupali Ganguly is dressed in a maroon saree. Rupali and Sara even hug at the end of the video, leaving the audience speechless.

Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, “Grooving to mere bhai ki chaka chak choreography with the chaka chak girl in the chaka chak outfit with the sweetest and the most down to earth star @saraalikhan95” and dropped a red heart emoji. For the unversed, Chaka Chak has been choreographed by Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay Gangul

About ‘Atrangi Re’

Vishnu (Dhanush) was abducted by the family of Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan), a tenacious young girl. Her family forbids the two from marrying. They soon discover that neither of them wants to marry, and they decide to split up once they arrive in Delhi. She says that she is dating another man, Sajad (Akshay Kumar), with whom she attempted to elope 21 times but was caught each time by her family.

The film was announced last year, but because to the Covid-19 pandemic, production was put on hold. The film's production was concluded earlier this year, in 2021. On December 24, 2021, the film will be released on Disney+ Hotstar