Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: 'A south producer asked me to…'

26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT terrorist Azam Cheema, dies in Pakistan: Reports

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

Watch: Viral video of Isha Ambani with daughter Aadiya from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Google removes Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, 99 acres from Play Store due to…

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

Viral video: Baby elephant tumbles while chasing birds, quickly reunites with mama; watch

Saudi Arabia launches official bid to host FIFA World Cup 2034 with campaign slogan...

5 hybrid animals created by humans

Meet princess who designed Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Players who have been ruled out of IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

Watch: Rihanna poses with paparazzi, hugs cops before leaving India, fans call her, ‘more humble than Indian stars'

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ankita Lokhande opens up about her casting couch experience at 19: ‘A south producer asked me to…’

Ankita Lokhande talks about how she dealt with a producer asking her to compromise for a film.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Ankita Lokhande/Instagram
Ankita Lokhande who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 17, is Currently awaiting the release of her upcoming movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The actress recently opened up about facing the casting couch at the age of 19. 

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Ankita Lokhande recalled, “Maine South film ka audition diya tha. Mujhe call aaya ki aap sign karne aa jao. Mai bahaut khush thi, toh maine apni maa ko bola mai sign karke aati hu. Mujhe bhi doubt tha ki itni aasani se kaise hua? (I gave an audition for a south film. I got a call to receive the signed amount. I was happy and told my mom that I would go to receive the signed amount. However, I was in two minds that how did this happen so easily?)"

Ankita further revealed that when she reached to sign the contract, she was asked ‘to compromise’ and said, “Jab mai sign karne gayee toh sirf mujhe andar bulaya aur meri co-ordinator ko rukne ko kaha. Mujhe bola gaya, 'you have to compromise.' I was just 19 at that time. Tabhi mera heroine banna hai walla phase chall raha tha (When I went there, I was called alone inside the room while my co-ordinator was asked to sit outside. I was told, "You have to compromise." I was only 19 then. I had the aspiration of becoming a heroine.” 

She further added how she dealt with it and said, “What kind of compromise?" Then the reply came straight cut, "Apko producer ke sath sona padega (You have to sleep with the producer)." Ankita rejected the offer to the face of the person and said, "I don't think your producer needs talent; he just needs a girl to sleep with, and I am not that one' and I just walked off."

Meanwhile, after her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande will be seen sharing the screen with Randeep Hooda in Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The film tells the life journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. It also stars R Bhakti Klein, Amit Sial, and others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 22.

