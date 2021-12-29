Ankita Lokhande dances with fractured leg, video goes viral - WATCH

The newly wedded bride of the town, pretty girl Ankita Lokhande Jain is winning the internet with her adorable pictures. Her haldi, jaimala, and reception moments are already been adored by her followers, and now she has shared a video, that shows her dedication.

In the video, we see Ankita, dancing to the tunes of 'Raja Hindustani' song, 'Pardesi pardesi jana nahi' with her fractured leg. The video was originally shared by Ankita's friend, Ashita Dhawan. In the video, she has mentioned Ankita's dedication by saying, "Taang tooti par himaat na chooti. Mann gayi nayi dulhan ki shidaat ko."

Check out the video

After the lavish wedding, the couple has gifted each other some pretty expensive gifts to each other. As per a report of Bollywood Life, Vicky has gifted her bride a private villa in the Maldives estimated to be worth Rs 50 crores and Ankita has bought a private personalised yacht for her husband which is worth Rs 8 crores. These expensive gifts are actually worth more than the salaries of CEOs across multinational companies.

The couple's industry friends have also showered them with expensive gifts. The report states that Ekta Kapoor, the queen of the Indian television industry, has given Ankita diamonds worth Rs 50 lakhs. Popular TV actress Mahhi Vij has presented Ankita with a Sabyasachi saree costing around Rs 15 lakh. Mrinalini Tyagi, Ankita's co-star from the hit Zee TV show 'Pavitra Rishta', has given her gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh. Rashami Desai, who is currently participating in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15', had already gifted Ankita with a saree from the Neeta Lulla collection costing around Rs 10 lakh.

Check out Vicky-Ankita precious moments

Rithvik Dhanjani, who also starred in 'Pavitra Rishta', has gifted a costly watch to Vicky Jain and a diamond choker necklace worth around Rs 15 lakh to her co-star. Shaheer Sheikh, who has acted along with Ankita in the recent web series 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', has presented gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakhs to the bride.

However, there has been no official confirmation as if Ankita-Vicky has actually received these lavish wedding gifts. The adorable duo tied the knot on December 14, 2021.