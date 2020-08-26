Ankita Bhargava has special wish for Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya this Ganesh Chaturthi

One of television's most favourite couples Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed Ganpati Bappa for the first time as they moved to a new home in Lokhandwala this year. The actress got home an idol that she kept for one and a half days and also shared pictures from their celebrations. Sharing pictures from the puja, Divyanka wrote, "They say He comes to you when He wants to. He finds a way. Our Ganu was love at first sight. Stayed with us only a short while giving us positivity and peace for the times to come. Ganpati bappa morya."

After reading the caption, the couple's friend Ankita Bhargava commented on the picture saying, "Having him come over is the most beautiful feeling ever!!! God bless you guys with more and more happiness! Next year Gannu bhaiyya ko company dene keliye koi Baal Ganesha hona chahiye!"

After reading Ankita's comment, Divyanka replied, "It's a beautiful start. I'm happy he chose us as well. BTW Abhi tumhare baal Ganesha is giving us more joy," Divyanka wrote while referring to her Yeh Hai Mohhabtein co-star Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava's baby girl, Meher.

For the uninformed, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been married for four years now. The couple met in 2015 and decided to get engaged after a whirlwind courtship. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has always maintained that they were not dating but seeing each other as prospective marriage partners.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much pomp and shows across Maharashtra. Every year, films and TV celebs bring Bappa home and perform puja. The 10-day long festival began on August 22 and will end on September 1.