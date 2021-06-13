Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, Ankita Lokhande makes social media comeback after temporary 'goodbye'

About 10 days back on June 3, Ankita Lokhande bid a temporary goodbye to her followers by sharing a post that read as "It's not a goodbye, it's a see you later." Now, on Sunday, the actor made her comeback on social media pages by sharing a candid photo clicked at Marine Drive in Mumbai. In the photo, Ankita is seen enjoying the beautiful monsoon in the city and she posted it with a deep caption.

The 'Pavitra Rishta' actor wrote, "Distance shouldn’t matter, Because, at the end of the day, We’re all under the same sky."

Earlier while she wrote 'see you later', it didn't go well with netizens and they called her a hypocrite. One of the users wrote its publicity ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary who passed away on June 14, 2020.

The user commented, "Ankita knows that SSR death anniversary is round the corner, bohot publicity pa liye SSR ke naam pe! So let's go underground now and come back later! #hypocrite @lokhandeankita.

Earlier during an interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita revealed that she doesn't have the 'guts' to write 'Rest In Peace' for Sushant.

She stated, "People started judging me for not putting his picture on the same day he was gone. What do you expect from us? Koi apna chala jaata hai toh hum kya photo daalte hai (Do you put up a photo immediately after a loved one dies)? You won’t believe, till today, I have not ever posted any pictures of Sushant with 'RIP'. I have no guts to put something like that for him. Because I can’t say, rest in peace, Sushant'."