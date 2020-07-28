Ahead of 'Riverdale' actor Vanessa Morgan's pregnancy announcement, husband Michael Kopech files for divorce

On July 25, 2020, Riverdale actor Vanessa Morgan announced her pregnancy and revealed that she is expecting a boy to be born in January. The actor tied the knot with baseball pitcher Michael Kopech on January 4, 2020. However, as per the latest reports in international portals, just a week before Vanessa's pregnancy announcement, Kopech called it quits and filed for a divorce. The actor, however, didn't mention anything about separation on her post and instead shared the happy news of her pregnancy with the world.

Morgan shared a series of photos and videos from the gender reveal party with a beautiful caption announcing her pregnancy. She stated, "Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January. This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age six. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise."

She further wrote, "Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you, God, for this blessing. I'm just so happy & can't wait to dedicate every day to be the best mommy I can be. 'I'll love you forever I'll like you for always as long as I'm living my baby you'll be'- if you know you know #preggers."

Meanwhile, Michael is 24 and Vanessa is 28. The couple is yet to comment on the rumours of their separation.