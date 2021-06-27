After viral beach video, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s latest photo takes internet by storm

Nidhi Bhanushali’s massive fan following these days has made her latest pictures and videos go viral. She has been seen posting regular updates of her trips that include photos in a bikini, a new hairstyle, and a lot more.

Recently Nidhi took to her Instagram and posted a photo of herself standing in front of lotuses in Osho Andand Asharam, Madhavpur. The actor can be seen carrying a casual look wearing a sleeveless top with denim shorts and flip-flops. Topping it with a wide smile, Nidhi is posing for a happy picture.

She captioned the post as,’ Lotuses and me’ followed by a hashtag #DiaryOfTheGadaboutPilgrims.

Fans loved the post and showered the post with love. Netizens were all hearts for Nidhi. Recently, Nidhi posted a beach video that went viral.

She captioned the post as ‘Shades of sunset’. Sunsets in the monsoon are a whole different kind of beautiful. The sun hides behind the cloud’s way before it's time for it to set and the sky fills up with a million pretty colours until it gets dark. #gadaboutpilgrims,"

Not just this but earlier Nidhi went Viral for donning a hot Bikini which everyone on the internet loved.

For the unversed, after Nidhi quit ' Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' she replaced by Palak Sidhwani. However, Nidhi’s fan following and her association with the character ‘Sonu’ hasn’t disappeared. Netizens often comment asking Nidhi to come back to the show.