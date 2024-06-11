Twitter
Abdu Rozik postpones his wedding with fiancée Amira for this reason: 'I never imagined...'

Abdu Rozik, who was getting married on July 7th, has decided to postpone his wedding.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 09:31 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss fame Abdu Rozik, who recently announced that he is engaged, has postponed his much-anticipated wedding, initially planned for July 7th. The reason behind this change is an exciting career opportunity as he has been offered his debut title boxing match, set for July 6th at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

According to the E-TImes report, Abdu said, "I never imagined that I’ll get the chance to fight for a title in my life. After so many good things happening this year for my career and my love life, unfortunately, I have to postpone the wedding as this match will give us huge financial security for the future."

He further talked about his fiancée Amira and said, "Amira supports my decision fully as it will change a lot for us. It’s the first-ever title for someone my size and I have a heavy training camp to endure as well these days."

The Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik recently left everyone surprised as he announced that he's getting married this year. He faced critcism for getting married at 20 and his wedding announcement is being called a 'publicity stunt' by a section of society. The singer has finally opened up on the same.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Abdu Rozik reacted to his wedding announcement being called a 'publicity stunt' and said, "Just because I am not like others, people think I cannot get married. Just like everyone else, I also have a heart. I want to love someone, get married, and have babies. There are so many people who are physically challenged. But they settle down and live their life happily. I am aware how people are saying it's a prank and that I'm doing all this for publicity. But the whole world is watching what I'm doing through social media. I have over 8.2 million followers on Instagram. I will never fake something like that."

Talking about being criticised for marrying at 20, Abdu Rozik said, "I have worked hard in life. I am looking after seven members of my family. Yes, I am only 20 years old but I understand life. I am a very strong person." He also revealed the reason behind not sharing his wife's face on social media while sharing the engagement pics and said that in his country, it is not allowed to show the faces of their wives to people and further added that his fiance is also not comfortable sharing her photos on social media.

