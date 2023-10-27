Aashka Goradia, Brent Globe welcome their first child, share baby boy's name: 'I have never known love like this'

Brent Globe and Aashka Goradia welcome baby boy, reveals his name.

Aashka Bhatia and Brent Globe announced pregnancy earlier in May this year on Instagram. Now the couple have embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby boy today.

On Friday, Brent Globe took to her Instagram and shared a photo of his, wife Aashka and their new born baby’s hands and announced the birth of their newborn and revealed his name. Sharing the picture, Brent penned a heartfelt note. Brent revealed that the mother and child is fine and expressed his happiness on his child' birth in the long note

The note read, “This morning at 7:45am, William Alexander came into this world and straight into our hearts. While I know my life existed before this day, I remember very little of it. For now, until my dying day, I’ll be Alex’s Daddy. Aashka delivered him with the strength of grace of an angel. She’s resting now, with our little one next to her. Our hearts have never been brighter. I’ve never known a love like this. Now and everyday, I’ll have living proof God exists.”

A number of celebrities showered their blessings on the newborn baby. Union Minister Smriti Irani commented, “congratulations! God bless.” TV actor Juhi Parmar wrote, “Oh wow that makes my heart so happy.. congratulations to both of you and lots of love to the little angel.. May God bless him and you both with so much love on this wonderful journey.. love love love.”

Aashka Goradia and Brent Globe tied the knot on December 1 in a Christian wedding ceremony, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding. While Brent is a businessman, Aashka Goradia is an actress-turned entrepreneur who is best known for her role in Kkusum and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. She also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.