Xiaomi Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ entry-level smartphones launched in India: Price, specs and more

Redmi A2 series

Xiaomi has launched new entry-level Redmi A-Series smartphones in India today. The Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ are the new made-in-India that will be available at a starting price of Rs 5,999. The new Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+ are powered by MediaTek chipset and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+.

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2+: Price and availability

Redmi A2+ will be available in 4GB + 64GB for Rs 8,499. Redmi A2 will be available in three variants at a starting price of Rs 5,999: 2GB + 32GB for Rs 5,999, 2GB + 64GB for Rs 6,499 and 4GB + 64GB for Rs 7,499. ICICI bank card holders can also avail an additional instant discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchase of these devices. The device goes on sale starting 23rd May, 2023 at 12:00 noon across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home and all retail partners.

Featuring the Octa-core Helio G36 processor with clock speeds of up to 2.2Ghz, and a 6.52-inch HD+ large display, Redmi A2 Series based on Android 13, claims to deliver seamless browsing and multimedia consumption but also offers a clean software experience to the users. To ensure a secure experience, Redmi A2+ also comes with a super-fast fingerprint sensor for additional security to securely unlock the smartphone.

The octa-core Helio G36 processor coupled with up to 7GB RAM including 3GB virtual RAM. The Redmi A2 series comes with a 16.56 (6.52”) HD Plus display and 120Hz touch sampling rate,.The smartphones also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-built FM radio app for entertainment on-the-go.

Redmi A2 series is packed with a rear 8MP dual camera system. Both the smartphones are available in three soothing shades of Sea Green, Calming Aqua Blue, and the Classic Black.