Headlines

Chandra Grahan today: Know when and where to watch Lunar Eclipse in India; check dos and don’ts

ICC World Cup 2023: The semifinal race unfolds, Who stands where?

Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off internet, mobile services in territory amid war with Hamas

X launches 2 new premium subscription plans, including ad-free plan 'Premium+' which costs...

Watch: Abhishek Kumar breaks down, cries loudly after Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters Bigg Boss 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandra Grahan today: Know when and where to watch Lunar Eclipse in India; check dos and don’ts

ICC World Cup 2023: The semifinal race unfolds, Who stands where?

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

Winter Superfood: 7 benefits of Gud Chana  

9 motivational quotes by Raj Kapoor

10 longest running reality shows in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Watch: Abhishek Kumar breaks down, cries loudly after Isha Malviya's boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

HomeTechnology

Technology

X launches 2 new premium subscription plans, including ad-free plan 'Premium+' which costs...

Premium+ tier that costs $16 per month and offers the “largest reply boost” and removes ads from the For You and Following feeds.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, introduced two new subscription plans on Friday (local time), including a Premium+ tier for users willing to pay for an ad-free experience, according to a page detailing the features of the subscription.

Premium+ tier that costs $16 per month and offers the “largest reply boost” and removes ads from the For You and Following feeds.

The second tier launching is called “Basic” and costs USD 3 per month. The tier doesn’t come with a blue checkmark, but includes basic features like the ability to edit posts and post longer text and videos. It also offers a “small reply boost.”

“We’re also launching a new Basic tier for USD 3/month (when signing up via Web) that gives you access to the most essential Premium features,” posted X.

Since taking over last year, owner Elon Musk has begun searching for ways to monetize the platform and even started making users in New Zealand and the Phillippines pay USD 1 per year to access X.

The latest move by Musk intends to bring in additional revenue. Premium+ tier comes with revenue-sharing, along with access to other creator tools.

Premium Plus builds on the perks that come with X’s standard Premium plan (formerly Twitter Blue), which includes a blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, longer posts, longer video uploads, encrypted direct messages, and more, reported The Verge.

Meanwhile, “Basic” option plan doesn’t let you pay your way to verification — it doesn’t include a checkmark — and subscribers will only receive a “small boost” to their replies. It also doesn’t include reduced ads or access to X’s media studio.

X is also planning to bundle video and audio calling for some users, in a push to turn the platform into an everything app, reported New York Post.

Musk has been exploring several options to extensively monetize the social media platform, which he acquired for USD 44 billion in October 2022.

He added a series of new features to X, including livestreaming, video and audio calls, and even plans to incorporate banking. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This IITian-turned-IAS officer quit stable job to prepare for UPSC, secured AIR...

Explained: What is skin fasting, the new trend on social media? Why is it necessary? Know benefits

Delhi air pollution: 7 common diseases caused by toxic air

Meet Udaariyaan actor Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya’s rumoured boyfriend, set to spice up Bigg Boss 17 as wild card entry

12th Fail review: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar pass with distinction in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's emotional, inspiring tale

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE