WhatsApp working on new feature for Apple iPhone users, will allow them to…

According to the report, this feature is under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

WhatsApp
Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature for iOS users that will allow them to track the view count of channel updates.

This feature, which is still under development on WhatsApp beta for Android, was designed to provide both channel owners and followers valuable insights into the reach and engagement of the content, according to WABetaInfo.

As per the report, the number of views for a specific channel update will be shown within the message bubble.

“This feature not only assists channel owners in understanding the audience reach of their updates but also enables them to estimate the number of users with notifications enabled for their channel who have viewed the content,” the report said.

In addition, the feature to track the view count will enable users and organisations to use WhatsApp Channels as a broadcasting tool to understand the impact and reach of their updates.

According to the report, this feature is under development and will be available in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has said that it is testing its large language model-powered chatbot Meta AI, with users in India and some other markets, in an effort to tap the massive user base to up its Artificial Intelligence (AI) offerings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
