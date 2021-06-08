WhatsApp to start new feature 'Flash Calls' for Android - know how it will work

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is introducing a new feature called 'Flash Calls' that will allow users to log into WhatsApp quickly via an automated verification call instead of the six-digit verification code. The new feature will let users log in to their WhatsApp account quickly and safely.

This feature, currently under development, will be available in a future update. Currently, a six-digit verification code is sent to the phone to log into WhatsApp. But once this new feature gets started WhatsApp will make a flash call for verification in the new update.

New feature details

The new feature is developing under WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.21.11.7 update.

This update will allow the user to get an automatic verification method through Flash calls.

However, this feature will not be implemented on WhatsApp for iOS as Apple does not offer any public API to read the call history.

With the help of WhatsApp's new feature Flash Call, your phone number will now be verified automatically.

Users will now not need OTT for account verification, the six-digit OTP verification number.

Once the update is fully in, WhatsApp will call the user's phone number and then automatically end the call.

The last phone number in the phone's log is equal to the number that gives the six-digit code, helping WhatsApp verify the user's identity.

Given that this phone number is always unique, hackers will not be able to trick users.

WhatsApp will need the user's permission to manage calls and access to his/her phone's call log to enable the feature.

The 'flash call' feature is optional so users can continue logging into the messaging app via the six-digit code received via SMS or call.