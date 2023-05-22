WhatsApp latest update allows users to edit 'sent messages' in 15 mins, here’s how it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has finally announced the most awaited update that users were waiting for. WhatsApp’s new feature will let users edit their sent messages. Users will be able to edit their sent messages for up to 15 minutes. This new tool gives you the power to make changes and enhancements without difficulty, whether it's a minor spelling error or the urge to provide more information.

"For the moments when you make a mistake, or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages," WhatsApp wrote in the blog.

Users previously had to either completely remove a message or write a correction in a different message. The chat app extended the window of opportunity to remove a message from two days (48 hours) to 60 hours last year.

How can users edit sent messages on WhatsApp?

First press and hold on to a message. Users will find a menu after sending a message Select the ‘Edit’ option. The edited messages will have an “edited” tag next to the time stamp to mark the change. Users will have up to 15 minutes to make the changes required in the message.

The app won't keep track of any rectification history, though. The earlier iterations of altered messages won't be visible to other users.

Edited messages will have the word 'edited' next to them to ensure transparency. By doing this, the receivers of your messages will be informed that a change has been made without having to look through the edit history. This function enables seamless corrections without interfering with the conversation's flow.

The WhatsApp "edit sent message" has started rolling out for the users. It will gradually become available to all users in the coming weeks.