Want an iPhone X? Final production may face further delay, warns analyst

Last week, Apple announced that the iPhone X is set to be up for pre-orders starting October 27, and will go on sale starting November 3 in India. However, a new report states that the company is currently facing trouble with production that could delay the shipping of the device.

According to an investor note from Barron's, citing analyst Raymond James, he writes, “Interestingly, while the industry widely anticipated a shift in iPhone ramp timing, our checks suggest there was an incremental delay in the build plans – with orders firmed up as recently as last week – shifting production more into the December quarter. While our checks are ongoing, initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October. That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about 2 months later than expectations at the end of June.”

Coincidently, KGI Securities' analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted the shipping numbers for the iPhone X. he had stated that the supply for the device would be limited and the customer demand wouldn’t be fully met until at least the first half of 2018.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone X features a 5.8-inch display with 1125X2436 pixels resolution. The device also supports HDR 10, Dolby Vision and comes with a million-to-one contrast ratio. It is powered by a hexa-core Apple A11 Bionic processor and will be offered in two internal storage options – 64GB and 256GB.

The iPhone X comes with two 12MP rear cameras with apertures of f/1.8 and f/2.4. It also includes a 7MP front-facing camera. The battery on the new iPhone X claims to last up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7.