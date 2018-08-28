Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol pose together at Gadar 2's success party, netizens say 'Darr 2 loading'

Aditya L1 mission: First Earth-bound firing to raise orbit today; know how, what will happen in 125-day journey to Sun

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after rain washes out India vs Pakistan contest

Viral video: Girl impresses passersby with exceptional football skills in crowded mall, watch

Maharashtra: 2 dead, 4 injured as portion of decrepit building collapses in Bhiwandi

Lingerie brands owned by Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance

Mohammed Shami's  birthday: Check out his luxury car and bike collection

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Vivek Agnihotri replies to Twitter user claiming The Vaccine War won't succeed like The Kashmir Files

Jawan: When, where to watch pre-release event featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander

US President Donald Trump accuses Google of hiding 'fair media' coverage of him

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Google's search engine was hiding "fair media" coverage of him, without providing evidence, and said he would address the situation, although he gave no details.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 28, 2018, 07:46 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Google's search engine was hiding "fair media" coverage of him, without providing evidence, and said he would address the situation, although he gave no details.
In a pair of tweets, Trump said Google search results for "Trump News" showed only the reporting of what he terms fake news media. 

"They have it RIGGED, for me & others," he said, blaming Google, part of Alphabet Inc, for what he said was dangerous action that promoted mainstream media outlets such as CNN and suppressed conservative political voices. "This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" Trump added. He did not offer any details. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google also could not be immediately reached. Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet fell 0.6 percent to $1,248.28. While the exact science behind Google searches on the internet is kept secret, its basic principles are widely known. Search results on Google are generated by a variety of factors measured by the company's algorithms.

They include determining a site's relevance by counting the number of links to the page. Other factors such as personal browsing history and how certain keywords appear on the page also affect how pages are ranked. Popular news sites such as CNN.com and NYTimes.com, which many readers link to, can appear higher in searches based on such factors. 

Trump has long criticized news media coverage of him, frequently using the term fake news to describe critical reports. He has made social media, particularly Twitter, an integral part of his presidency. He has previously accused social media companies, which include Twitter and Facebook, of censorship.

Trump's accusation of bias on the part of Google comes as social media companies have suspended accounts, banned certain users and removed content as they face pressure from the U.S. Congress to police foreign propaganda and fake accounts aimed at disrupting American politics, including operations tied to Iran and Russia. Companies such as Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc have also been pressed to remove conspiracy driven content and hate speech.

Tech companies have said they do not remove content for political reasons. Some Republican U.S. lawmakers have also raised concerns about social media companies removing content from some conservatives, and have called Twitter's chief executive to testify before a House of Representatives panel on Sept. 5.

Earlier this month, Alphabet's YouTube joined Apple Inc and Facebook in removing some content from Infowars, a website run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Jones was also temporarily suspended on Twitter. 

