Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 6000mAh battery, sAMOLED display launched in India at Rs…

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G comes with a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 50MP triple camera setup, and a 13MP front camera.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 05, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with a 6000mAh battery and sAMOLED display launched in India. Available in three colours — Ash Black, Groovy Violet and Jazzy Green — Galaxy F15 5G comes in 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB storage variants. It will be available on Flipkart, Samsung.com and at select retail stores from March 11 at a starting price of Rs 11,999 (inclusive bank offers).

There will be an early sale for the device on Flipkart starting March 4. Consumers purchasing Galaxy F15 5G in the early sale will get a Samsung Travel Adapter worth Rs 1299 at just Rs 299, according to the company.

“With multiple segment-only features including sAMOLED display, our promise of four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates alongside a segment-best 6000mAh battery, we are ensuring a fun user experience with Galaxy F15 5G,” Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, 50MP triple camera setup, and a 13MP front camera.

The company mentioned that the Galaxy F15 will get four generations of Android upgrades and five years of security updates so that users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

