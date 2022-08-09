Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Raksha Bandhan: What is a connected Rakhi and where you can get one

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is right around the corner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

Raksha Bandhan: What is a connected Rakhi and where you can get one
Rakhi 2022

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is right around the corner. India will celebrate Rakhi Bandhan festival on August 11. Every year Indians mark this festival to celebrate the beautiful relationship between brother and sister. On Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist that depicts her faith. The brothers on this festival vow to keep their sisters happy and safe. The festival is centuries old and it is observed on the full-moon day during Hindu calendar month of Shravan. As the world is moving forward, the ways of celebrating festivals are also changing. From e-rakhis to NFT gifts, several Rakhi special items are currently available on sale in this technologically advanced world. This year, popular Chocolate brand, Cadbury has also rolled out a limited edition Bluetooth enabled connected Rakhi that is going viral on the internet.

What is a connected Rakhi

As mentioned earlier, Rakhi is a festival that brothers and sisters spend together to cherish their bond and the connected Rakhi just ensures that. The connected Rakhi comes with a QR code that helps the sister to download an app. After signing up, the sister can upload a voice clip of their brother’s promise through the app. The sister then ties the connected Rakhi on the brother’s arm, while it is paired with her phone. If the brother moves away from her or tries to leave, her phone plays the brother’s audio recording where he promised to spend the day with her, in loop, until he comes back to her.

Where to buy connected Rakhi

The connected Rakhi is available for purchase on popular ecommerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Both the platforms are hosting Independence Day sales and apart from Rakhi, you can get products across various categories with attractive deals.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman bank manager attacked with acid; helmet saved her face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.