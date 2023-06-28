Search icon
Police issues warning over dangerous WhatsApp Pink, may leak your private images or empty bank account

Downloading WhatsApp in Pink can lead to misuse of contact numbers and pictures saved on mobile phones, financial loss, misuse of your credentials, spam messages, and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

WhatsApp Pink is a trending application in India right now and is claimed to offer additional features to users. As the name suggests, the most distinguishable thing about the app is the pink logo. Although the new colour and promise of features may excite users, it is worth noting that this app is very dangerous and it may leak your private images online or empty your bank account. As this is not an official application, it is not available on Apple App Store or Google Play Store but in the last few weeks, many Android smartphone users have installed the spoof app through APK files. To keep the users safe from the dangerous fake WhatsApp app, Mumbai Police has issued a warning.

In a Twitter post, the Mumbai Police said, "WHATSAPP PINK - A Red Alert For Android Users", along with a picture explaining the consequences as well as the measures to protect yourself from the scam.

"The news about 'New Pink Look WhatsApp with extra features' which is recently doing rounds among the WhatsApp users is a hoax which can lead to hacking of your mobile through malicious software," the picture reads.

"It is not an uncommon instance, to see the fraudsters come up with variety of new tricks and ways to lure gullible users into falling into their trap to commit cyber frauds. It is for the users to be Aware, Alert, and Attentive to these kinds of frauds and remain safe and secure in the digital world."

Downloading WhatsApp in Pink can lead to misuse of contact numbers and pictures saved on mobile phones, financial loss, misuse of your credentials, spam messages, and more. People are advised to immediately uninstall the fake app downloaded on their mobile by navigating to settings> apps> WhatsApp (pink logo) and uninstall it.

You should never click on links received from unknown sources without proper verification or authentication. Also, you should always install applications through the official app store of Google or iOS or a legitimate website.

Always keep in mind to never share your personal details or financial information like login credentials, passwords, credit or debit card details and other such information online with anyone, as it can be misused. Moreover, be aware and alert about such attempts of cyber criminals by keeping track of the latest news and updates on the activities of cyber fraudsters. (with inputs from IANS)

