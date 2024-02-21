Twitter
Technology

OnePlus Watch 2 revealed ahead of launch on February 26, here’s everything we know

OnePlus Watch 2 is available in two striking colorways—Black Steel and Radiant Steel.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:32 AM IST

OnePlus has revealed the upcoming OnePlus Watch 2 ahead of its launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 26th. The company claims that the OnePlus Watch 2 comes with up to 100-hour battery life in Smart Mode, it sets a new industry standard. It features a stainless-steel chassis and a sapphire crystal watch face that offers both timeless elegance and resilience against the trials of daily life. Taking inspiration from the distinctive K-shaped curves of the OnePlus 12 series, the OnePlus Watch 2 features a round watch face that echoes the series' camera deco.

The Watch 2 is available in two striking colorways—Black Steel and Radiant Steel. Users are now eligible to purchase a pre-reserve pass at just Rs 99 exclusively on OnePlus.in. The pass guarantees a discount of Rs 1000 on purchase of the OnePlus Watch 2 along with a free OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC. To know more, visit OnePlus.in.
 
"After a three-year hiatus and a reflective pause following the OnePlus Watch 1, the Watch 2 re-emerged, and we are more confident than ever about this product. This confidence is not unfounded, it's built on a foundation of substantial advancements in our technological ecosystem and capabilities. Watch 2 indicates our determination to transform from "Flagship Killer" to "Ecosystem builder". It will provide you with experience that's not just improved, but transformed." Said Kinder Liu, the COO and President of OnePlus.

