Technology

OnePlus Nord CE4 launched in India: 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP camera at just Rs…



Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 09:12 AM IST

OnePlus has launched Nord CE4 smartphone with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and 8GB RAM. The 6.7 inch device, starting at Rs 24,999 and available in two colours (dark chrome and celadon marble) from April 4, offers a 5,500mAh battery which supports ‘100W SUPERVOOC’ charging and can go from 1-100 per cent in 29 minutes.

The Nord CE4 (8+128GB variant) will be available for Rs 24,999 and the 8+256GB variant will be available at Rs 26,999.

According to the company, OnePlus Nord CE4 with 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display will learn your charging cycle and take steps to keep its battery healthy, including slowing down its charging speed overnight.

Whichever colour you pick, OnePlus Nord CE4 will stay looking youthful and exciting for longer than ever, thanks to a new internal structure which cushions the phone if it’s dropped.

The smartphone supports ‘RAM-Vita’, found in the new OnePlus 12 Series devices, which means “it’ll deliver a seamless experience when users launch apps and switch between apps”.

“Around the back of the phone, you’ll find a camera system with the Sony LYT-600 at its centre, a 50-MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation as well as an 8-MP ultrawide sensor and, upfront, a 16-MP selfie camera,” said the company.

The device supports OxygenOS 14 out of the box, the latest version of the OnePlus operating system, with some new features.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

