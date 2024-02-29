OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition launched at MWC 2024: Design, features, offers and more

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has been launched at the MWC 2024. This special edition smartphone is tailor-made for fans of Genshin Impact. The customization spans across this phone’s exterior design, fully customized OS, collectible gift box, and special enhancements on the mobile Genshin Impact experience. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition boasts an Electro Violet colorway with a violet back panel inspired by Keqing's appearance in the game. The AG matte glass cover is adorned with silvery white feather motifs, and an Electro Element with Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design and the text "KEQING" is featured at the base of the back cover.

The frame design of the phone incorporates a pioneering etching process called Electro Etching, which allows the text 'Keqing' to be carved onto the top edge of the phone.The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with deeply customized OxygenOS 14, transforming the user interface to reflect the fantasy world of Teyvat from Genshin Impact. This includes customized system app icons, an Electro Element charging animation, and an exclusive Always-On Display. The phone also features personalized power-on and fingerprint unlock animations.

Additionally, users are greeted with an exclusive Keqing visual and live wallpaper every time the phone is unlocked. The phone also comes in an exclusive gift box that includes highly collectible merchandise and accessories for Genshin Impact fans, such as a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light and a 90° design for convenience.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition will be available for purchase in India from 19th March. The device will be priced starting from Rs 49,999. Customers purchasing the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition can avail and instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 with OneCard and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000.