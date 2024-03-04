Nothing Phone (2a) launching in India tomorrow: Expected price, design, features and more

Nothing Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.

Nothing Phone (2a) will be launched in India on tomorrow (March 5) and ahead of making its India debut, the Carl Pei led UK-based company has completely revealed the design of the smartphone. Just like previous Nothing phones, the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) also follows the transparent design theme with Glyph Interface. The Nothing Phone (2a) will be offered in two colour options - white and black. TNothing Phone (2a) will be manufactured locally in India and it is expected to be priced under Rs 30000. Nothing Phone (2a) launch event will be live-streamed from an in-person gathering in Delhi.

As per the company, the Phone (2a) will leverage some of the most beloved features from Phone (2), ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front. Nothing Phone (2a) will feature a custom Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels. This display is anticipated to be produced by BOE and Visionox.

In terms of photography capabilities, the device is equipped with impressive camera hardware. The rear setup includes a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 main sensor, accompanied by a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the front of the phone is expected to feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera.