Twitter
Headlines

Eminent jurist and veteran senior SC advocate Fali S Nariman passes away at 95

Watch: Kareena Kapoor ignores Shahid Kapoor at Mumbai event, video goes viral, netizens say 'Mira ke aage...'

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty made Rs 915 crore on exiting joint venture with this company, know details here

Nothing Phone (2a) key details revealed ahead of March 5 India launch, to be powered by…

Meet Indian who was world's richest businessman ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Tata, used to trade in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today, temperature expected to dip; check details

Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty made Rs 915 crore on exiting joint venture with this company, know details here

Nothing Phone (2a) key details revealed ahead of March 5 India launch, to be powered by…

10 popular actresses who worked as air hostess

10 foods to boost immunity during seasonal changes

10 foods low in carbohydrates for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

This Amitabh Bachchan film was made for Rs 1.3 crore, remained in theatres for 2 years, made him superstar, earned Rs..

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

HomeTechnology

Technology

Nothing Phone (2a) key details revealed ahead of March 5 India launch, to be powered by…

Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:40 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nothing Phone (2a) will be launched in India on March 5 and ahead of the launch, Carl Pei led UK-based startup is teasing the specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be powered by a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek. 

Built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology, Nothing Phone (2a)’s processor is claimed to power through any task with power efficiency and speed. The 8-core chip, clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz, paired with up to an expansive 20GB RAM thanks to the new RAM Booster technology, is claimed to offer swift and responsive multitasking all day long. This results in a performance that is 18% more powerful than Phone (1) and 16% more efficient in terms of battery consumption compared to Phone (1)

Additionally, Nothing has introduced Smart Clean technology, enabling Phone (2a) to regularly clean out-of-order file fragments - an optimisation that boosts read and write speeds. This will  ensure that Phone (2a) feels as fast as it did on day one, even after years of use.

Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.

Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels. This display is anticipated to be produced by BOE and Visionox.

In terms of photography capabilities, the device is equipped with impressive camera hardware. The rear setup includes a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 main sensor, accompanied by a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the front of the phone is expected to feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

Divya Agarwal ties the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar, shares first photos from dreamy wedding: 'Our love story continues'

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: SC seeks ballot papers, video of counting day for perusal

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli welcome second child, reveal name of 'Vamika's little brother'

Get ready for threads of innovation: Bharat Tex 2024 opens its doors on February 26

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE