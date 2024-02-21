Nothing Phone (2a) key details revealed ahead of March 5 India launch, to be powered by…

Nothing Phone (2a) will be launched in India on March 5 and ahead of the launch, Carl Pei led UK-based startup is teasing the specifications of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. The company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be powered by a custom Dimensity 7200 Pro processor co-engineered with MediaTek.

Built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology, Nothing Phone (2a)’s processor is claimed to power through any task with power efficiency and speed. The 8-core chip, clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz, paired with up to an expansive 20GB RAM thanks to the new RAM Booster technology, is claimed to offer swift and responsive multitasking all day long. This results in a performance that is 18% more powerful than Phone (1) and 16% more efficient in terms of battery consumption compared to Phone (1)

Additionally, Nothing has introduced Smart Clean technology, enabling Phone (2a) to regularly clean out-of-order file fragments - an optimisation that boosts read and write speeds. This will ensure that Phone (2a) feels as fast as it did on day one, even after years of use.

Phone (2a), codenamed Aerodactyl, leverages some of the most loved Phone (2) features, while ensuring a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.

Nothing Phone (2a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1084 x 2412 pixels. This display is anticipated to be produced by BOE and Visionox.

In terms of photography capabilities, the device is equipped with impressive camera hardware. The rear setup includes a 50MP Samsung S5KNG9 main sensor, accompanied by a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the front of the phone is expected to feature a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera.