Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Noida multi-level car parkings to get support for FASTag payments

With this partnership, people can pay the parking fees digitally, without worrying about the cash payment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 30, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

Noida multi-level car parkings to get support for FASTag payments
Noida parking

Paytm has announced that users can now pay for car parking at the underground parking at Noida — Sector 16 using FASTag. In association with MG infra solutions, the Bank will also soon enable FASTag payments at the Sector 18 multi-level car parking along with Sector 38A multi-level car parking in Noida while also providing its transit wallet card solution for providing ease of parking payments throughout the city.

With this partnership, people can pay the parking fees digitally, without worrying about the cash payment. Paytm FASTag works on the radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, allowing users to drive through the FASTag lanes without making them stop and tender cash to pay at parkings, saving both fuel and time. Paytm Payments Bank is the largest issuer of FASTags and one of the largest acquirers of toll and parking plazas in India.

Paytm FASTag has gained popularity for its instant activation and superior customer care support. Another benefit is that users do not require a separate prepaid account or login credentials as all Paytm FASTags are linked to the popular Paytm Wallet. The feature has already gone live at other prominent parking lots such as Pune Airport, AIIMS, Patna Airport, DLF City Centre, Star Mall, South Point Mall, Pacific Malls, among others.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Public gatherings banned in Mumbai till June 11, what's allowed, what's not
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.