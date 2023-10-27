Mukesh Ambani to soon launch Elon Musk’s Starlink-like service in India, Akash Ambani gives demo to PM Modi

Mukesh Ambani’s son and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash Ambani demonstrated the upcoming satellite based internet service to PM Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress.

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Jio has already revolutionised the way Indians access the internet. Over the past few years, India's richest man has launched several products to make sure that fast speeds of the internet are accessible across the country. To tackle the challenges of bringing the JioFiber connectivity to remote areas, Mukesh Ambani recently announced the launch of Reliance Jio AirFiber and now the company is gearing up to launch satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. Called the JioSpaceFiber, it will be India’s first satellite-based giga fiber service that will provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Mukesh Ambani’s son and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Akash Ambani demonstrated the upcoming satellite based internet service to PM Narendra Modi at the India Mobile Congress.

“Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited. “JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.” he added.

Jio is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space. With Jio having access to a combination of SES’s O3b and new O3b mPOWER satellites, it is the only company that offers game-changing technology, providing scalable and affordable broadband across all of India with a level of guaranteed reliability and service flexibility that is a first in the industry.