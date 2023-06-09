Search icon
Mukesh Ambani launches new product to end Apple's ‘dominance’ in the segment

JioTag is a Bluetooth enabled lost and found tracker that can help you tag and locate all your belongings with ease. Weighing a little less than 10 grams, JioTag gets up to 20 meters indoors range and up to 50 meters of range outdoors.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

JioTag

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest person, is known to end dominance of global players by introducing affordable yet features rich products for the mass market. Over the years, Reliance Jio has launched a variety of products ranging from smartphones to VR headsets that can cater the world’s most populated country. Following that path, Jio has launched a new product that may end Apple’s dominance in the segment. When it comes to small tracking devices, Apple AirTag is the first name that comes to our mind. Although there are several other similar products available in the market that offer similar features at much cheaper prices, Apple has been leading the race due to brand popularity. Now, to make tracking devices a product for the masses, Reliance Jio has launched JioTag.

As the name suggests, JioTag is a Bluetooth enabled lost and found tracker that can help you tag and locate all your belongings with ease. Weighing a little less than 10 grams, JioTag gets up to 20 meters indoors range and up to 50 meters of range outdoors. Only available in white colour, JioTag can locate your lost belongings with the Jio Community Find Network. The tag can be attached to your belonging with the dedicated slot inside the products body.

Priced at Rs 749, the JioTag is available on Jio’s official website. It comes with a free extra battery and lanyard cable inbox. If you attach a JioTag to your easily lost items, you will get alerted on your phone when you're leaving them behind. If you lost your belongings and also missed the disconnection notifications, JioTag will provide the accurate last disconnection location of your item.

