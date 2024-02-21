Twitter
Mukesh Ambani backed BharatGPT to soon launch powerful ‘Hanooman’, to be India’s most valuable…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio will also build customised models for specific use. The Hanooman AI tool will be a boost to India’s biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio that is already working on Jio Brain.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 02:44 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in the country with a massive net worth of Rs 947941 crore. Over the past few years, Mukesh Ambani has been invested hugely to make the tech cheaper in India. He has revolutionised the telecom sector in India with the launch of several affordable devices and data plans. Now, Mukesh Ambani is reportedly gearing up to launch a new powerful AI tool called ‘Hanooman’ soon. As per a report by the Economic Times, Hanooman AI tool will be India's most valuable company’s push to make the country a player in the field of artificial intelligence. For those who are unaware, Reliance Industries' is India’s most valuable company with a market cap of more than Rs 1987000 crore. Reliance’s Hanooman is a result of BharatGPT group that includes Reliance Industries and top engineering schools such as IIT Bombay.

Named after powerful Hindu God Hanooman, the Reliance backed ChatGPT-style service is envisioned as a model working via 11 local languages in the fields of health care, governance, financial services and education. The report by Economic Times further reveals that Reliance’s Hanooman will come with speech-to-text capabilities which will make it vastly more user-friendly.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio will also build customised models for specific use. The Hanooman AI tool will be a boost to India’s biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio that is already working on Jio Brain, a platform to use Al across a network of about 450 million subscribers.

A sneak peak of the Reliance-backed Hanooman was offered during a technology conference in Mumbai. The group behind Hanooman AI tool is believed to be first of its kind private-public partnership in the country, and involves major players in disparate fields.

