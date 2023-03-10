Motorola launches Moto G73 5G in India, to go on sale next week via Flipkart

Moto G73 5G

Motorola has launched the new Moto G73 5G smartphones in India. The new Moto G73 5G will go on sale in India from March 16 via Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores, at a launch price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Midnight Blue and Lucent White.

Motorola Moto G73 5G specifications

Moto G73 5G sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz high refresh rate. For context, its predecessor Moto G72 gets an AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the Moto G73 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The international version of the smartphone on the other hand gets 256GB storage. It is worth noting that the storage can be increased by up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

When it comes to camera, the Moto G73 5G comes with a dual camera setup at the rear consisting of a 50 megapixel primary sensor and an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens. For video calls and selfies, the device also houses a 16 megapixel camera at the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery pack that comes with support for 30W fast charging. It also gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Android 13 OS based My UX, and face unlock.