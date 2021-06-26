Microsoft Windows 11 system requirements: Can your laptop or PC run it?

After weeks of leaks and hype, tech giant Microsoft has officially announced the next version of its desktop operating system (OS) -- Windows 11.

New in Windows 11, the company is introducing Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops to provide an even more powerful way to multitask and stay on top. These are new features designed to help users organise their windows and optimise their screen real estate.

However, machines wanting to run the new update will have to satisfy the minimum system requirements to be able to run Windows 11.

Windows 11 minimum requirements

Microsoft has also listed the requirements for installing Windows 11 on a PC. If a device does not satisfy the minimum requirements, it will not receive a free upgrade to Windows 11.

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabyte (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9" diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

Internet connection and Microsoft accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.

How to check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11?

There is a tool that will check whether your PC has the required hardware for Windows 11. This tool is called PC Health Checkup and it is free to download from the Microsoft website. Just run it on your PC or laptop, and the tool will tell you whether your machine can support Windows 11 or not.

Microsoft Windows 11 Price and Availability

Windows 11 will be available free to download from the start of this year's holiday season. The rollout will continue into 2022. It is worth noting that to download Windows 11 free, you will need a genuine copy of Windows 10. A fresh installation of Windows 11 may require a purchase.