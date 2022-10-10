Lufthansa ‘bans’ Apple AirTags, classifies it as dangerous

Apple AirTag

German airline Lufthansa has ‘banned’ the Apple AirTags after classifying them as a danger. In an official tweet Lufthansa airlines wrote "Banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off."

"According to International Civilian Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations. The airline further said. "Furthermore, due to their transmission function, the trackers must be deactivated during the flight if they are in checked baggage and cannot be used as a result." it added.

As per a few German publications, the claims from Lufthansa about ICAO guidelines are wrong. Specifically, the regulation that Lufthansa is citing specifically talks about lithium-ion battery regulations, such as those used in larger devices like a MacBook Pro.

First, an AirTag uses a battery that is too small to be considered an issue under the guidelines. Secondly, the AirTag uses CR2032 cells that aren't lithium-ion batteries and as such, not covered under the regulation.

If CR2032 cells were, in fact, a danger, then watches using the same CR2032 would be disallowed on flights -- and they are not.

Apple will reportedly launch the second-generation Apple AirTag soon. As per a tweet by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tracking device from the tech giant will soon get a new-gen model as shipments continue to grow. According to Kuo, Apple AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since it was launched last year. “AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.” old tweet from Kuo reads.

(with inputs from IANS)