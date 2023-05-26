Lenovo Tab M9 with Android 12, Dolby Atmos support launched at Rs 12,999

Lenovo Tab M9

Lenovo has launched a new Android tablet, Lenovo Tab M9 in India. As per the company, the Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best lightweight tablets in the market, weighing 344 grams. Its 9-inch HD display is built on a sleek dual-tone metal chassis that is comfortable to hold. It offers an enhanced, immersive entertainment experience with Netflix HD-support and Dolby Atmos spatial audio with dual stereo speakers.

The Lenovo Tab M9 will be available in Frost Blue color, at a starting price of Rs 12,999 from June 1st. Customers can pre-order from Lenovo.com and leading online channels like Amazon.in and Flipkart, and offline retail stores like Reliance Digital and Croma.

The new tablet is powered with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor and Android 12 operating system. With up to 64GB of storage and up to 13 hours of video playback battery life, users can enjoy the power and space they need to stream. This product is available with a transparent cover and stand bundled with the tablet itself.

Tab M9 tablet offers an Immersive Reading Mode that simulates the color of real book pages, allows users to soften the tone for their eyes, and even offers a selection of various ambient background sounds. The display also has TÜV Rheinland eye care certification, to help protect the eyes. The device is secured with a face-unlock feature, allowing for convenient and safe log-ins.