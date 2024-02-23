Twitter
Instagram creators can now earn more, Meta rolling out a new tool that will…

Meanwhile, Meta has said that it will not proactively suggest political content to users by default on Instagram and Threads.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 06:58 AM IST

Instagram creators in India can now earn better as Meta is now expanding the Instagram’s creator marketplace to eight new markets, including India. The new tool will help more brands and creators work together on partnerships. For those who are unaware, Instagram’s creator marketplace is a tool for brands and creators to connect and collaborate around partnership opportunities. The tool was first tested in the US in 2022.

“Over the next few weeks, we plan to invite creators and brands based in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Japan, India and Brazil to join Instagram’s creator marketplace. Chinese export brands will also be invited to connect with onboarded creators in countries outside of China,” Meta said in a blogpost.

Moreover, Meta has also started testing new machine learning-based recommendations that use Instagram data to help brands discover creators who are the best fit for their campaigns. Eligible brands can access these recommendations over the coming months on Instagram’s creator marketplace in Meta Business Suite.

“Instagram’s creator marketplace can help brands easily find relevant creators for any kind of collaboration, but one of the most powerful is partnership ads,” Meta stated.

Meanwhile, Meta has said that it will not proactively suggest political content to users by default on Instagram and Threads.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri announced the change in a Threads post and said that users will still see political content from accounts they follow, but the apps will no longer “proactively amplify” such posts. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

