Indian government issues another ‘serious’ warning for Microsoft Edge users

Microsoft Edge

Indian government has issued a fresh warning for Microsoft Edge browser users which can land them in serious trouble. This is the second warning issued by the Indian government for the users of Microsoft Edge browser. Microsoft Edge browser comes pre-installed with Windows PC, however many only use it to download Google Chrome. Although the user base of Microsoft Edge is very low when compared to Google Chrome, it is slowly gaining ground with creative alerts and pop-ups. Over the last few years, the Chromium based have improved significantly and to continue on that path, Microsoft rolls out updates for Edge browser to keep users safe and add new features. Tech companies recommend users to run the latest version of their browser but a few users opt to run the older for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of browsers are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Microsoft Edge browsers and the Indian government has issued a warning for users Edge browser version prior to 110.0.1587.41.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that a few vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge which could allow a remote attacker to trigger Denial of Service (DoS), Remote Code Execution, Elevation of Privilege, Security Restriction Bypass, Information Disclosure conditions on the targeted system.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by convincing a user to open specially crafted content. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to trigger Denial of Service (DOS), Remote Code Execution, Elevation of Privilege, Security Restriction Bypass, Information Disclosure conditions on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Microsoft Security Bulletin.