Google Pixel 7 available at just Rs 20,999 after Rs 39,000 off on Flipkart, check details

The Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October along with Google Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 is available at a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of rumoured Google Pixel 7a at the annual Google I/O event that is slated to take place on May 10. The Google Pixel 7 is part of the Pixel 7 series that also comprises Google Pixel 7 Pro. As Google is gearing up for a new affordable smartphone, the Google Pixel 7 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. Launched in India a few months ago, the Google Pixel 7 is exclusively sold in India via Flipkart, which has been the brand's ecommerce partner over the last couple of years. The Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 57,999 in India, however you can get the Pixel 7 for just Rs 20,999 with bank offers and discounts.

The price of Google Pixel 7 on Flipkart is Rs 57,999 but the ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 30,000 off, including a special discount of Rs 3,000, in exchange of your used smartphone. This means you can get a new Google Pixel 7 at Rs 27,999. Apart from this, buyers can also get Rs 7,000 off on Axis Bank and American Express credit and debit card transactions. This brings the value of the Google Pixel 7 down to Rs 20,999.

The Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October along with Google Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel 7 runs Android 13 out of the box. In terms of camera, the Google Pixel 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device gets a 10.8MP selfie camera. 

