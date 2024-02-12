Twitter
Headlines

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Meet man who once lived in slums, sold books on roads, now one of richest Indians in Dubai, his massive net worth is…

'Delhi Chalo' protest: Traffic restrictions at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers' march

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp working on ‘favourite contacts filter’ feature for web

DNA Explainer: What is Iddat in Islam? How does UCC change this

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

Health benefits of eating Idli 

8 superfoods for muscle building

7 batsmen with 5000+ runs in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet highest-paid Kannada actor who earned Rs 50 as first pay; it's not Rishab Shetty, Upendra or Kichcha Sudeep

Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

HomeTechnology

Technology

Google announces 27 million dollar funding to boost AI training for people

The company announced the funding as part of its AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe. Google will start by dedicating 10 million euros to equipping workers with the skills they need to avoid being left behind.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 01:27 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Google on Monday announced the 25 million euros ($26.98 million) funding from Google.org to support artificial intelligence (AI) training and skills for people across Europe, with a particular focus on vulnerable and underserved communities.

The company announced the funding as part of its AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe. Google will start by dedicating 10 million euros to equipping workers with the skills they need to avoid being left behind.

“AI has enormous potential to transform the world for the better. Yet research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment,” Adrian Brown, Executive Director, Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google, said in a blogpost.

“This new programme will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind,” he added.

The initiative will also include a new series of Google for Startups Growth Academies across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“The equity-free programme is to support startups using AI to solve society’s biggest challenges, in health, education and cybersecurity,” Google said.

The company is now open for applications for the Growth Academy: AI for Health.

Under the AI Opportunity Initiative, the tech giant is also expanding its AI foundational courses to 18 languages. The courses are free of charge and available to everyone, offering a series of modules on introductory AI skills to help people and businesses get practical skills and knowledge. (IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who scored highest marks in interview in UPSC history, not Tina Dabi or Srushti Deshmukh...

Indian cricket legend lands in big trouble, faces loss of Rs 160000 due to…

'In our third term, India will...': PM Modi expresses confidence in BJP retaining power ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Mukesh Ambani to now sell candies as Reliance buys 82-year-old brand for just...

Meet IAS Vijay Wardhan, who failed 35 times but cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Kapoor exudes boss vibes as she graces Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE