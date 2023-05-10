Gmail to write emails for you through AI: Sundar Pichai at Google I/O 2023

Photo: File

At Google I/O 2023, CEO Sundar Pichai made a major announcement saying that Gmail will write emails for users through AI. After introducing Smart Reply in 2017 which is a short response that users could choose with just one click, Gmail introduced Smart Compose, which gave writing recommendations as the user type.

The writing tools powered by AI in Google Workspace have now been used more than 180 billion times in the last year alone. And with "Help me write" in Gmail, the tech firm has taken a step further towards a much more effective creative approach. As part of our Workspace updates, "Help me write" will soon be available, according to Google.

