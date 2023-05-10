Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Gmail to write emails for you through AI: Sundar Pichai at Google I/O 2023

At Google I/O 2023, CEO Sundar Pichai made a major announcement saying that Gmail will write emails for users through AI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:10 PM IST

Gmail to write emails for you through AI: Sundar Pichai at Google I/O 2023
Photo: File

At Google I/O 2023, CEO Sundar Pichai made a major announcement saying that Gmail will write emails for users through AI. After introducing Smart Reply in 2017 which is a short response that users could choose with just one click, Gmail introduced Smart Compose, which gave writing recommendations as the user type.

The writing tools powered by AI in Google Workspace have now been used more than 180 billion times in the last year alone. And with "Help me write" in Gmail, the tech firm has taken a step further towards a much more effective creative approach. As part of our Workspace updates, "Help me write" will soon be available, according to Google.

 

 

READ | Superkid with DNA of 3 people immune to genetic disorders, claims UK doctor

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
G20 Flower Festival: 2-day Colour and Vibrancy themed event begins in Delhi, check beautiful pics
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DNA verified: Reality of circular claiming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 date revealed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.