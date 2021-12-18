Garena Free Fire December 18 Redeem Codes: Get Christmas rewards - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular mobile game in India and this adventure-driven battle royale game is available for download on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire became popular in India after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world.

Garena Free Fire allows players to form their own strategies in the game and this is also one of the reasons behind the rising popularity of this game. is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.

Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 18 will allow the users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 18:

Christmas rewards

FBNM KIUY TRED

FD7A 2WER TYU6

FY67 F89I UJYH

FGFR W45U I678

FTYD FRQ3 34WE

FGFQ 5E45 TGNB

FL7Y FERT JRT5

F8I9 OKJH GFDS

FY3T GWBX LP09

F87C X2AQ AZXC

F78U OJ9H 8G7U

Other redeem codes

FGW4 5TFG H8IT

F5TR Z1XD HGFC

F5DS 4RXT F8VY

F9UY G8GU TIF5

FV6Y CTDG E4NR

F5XS FERT YKHB

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.