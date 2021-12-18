Garena Free Fire December 18 Redeem Codes: Get Christmas rewards - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular mobile game in India and this adventure-driven battle royale game is available for download on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire became popular in India after the Indian government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India over privacy issues. According to reports, Garena Free Fore is now one of the most popular mobile games in the world.
Garena Free Fire allows players to form their own strategies in the game and this is also one of the reasons behind the rising popularity of this game. is a favourite with e-gamers because of its HD quality graphics, dynamics, regular updates and redeem codes.
Garena releases redeem codes daily and the redeem codes for December 18 will allow the users unlock the diamond hack, royale vouchers and other rewards.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 18:
Christmas rewards
FBNM KIUY TRED
FD7A 2WER TYU6
FY67 F89I UJYH
FGFR W45U I678
FTYD FRQ3 34WE
FGFQ 5E45 TGNB
FL7Y FERT JRT5
F8I9 OKJH GFDS
FY3T GWBX LP09
F87C X2AQ AZXC
F78U OJ9H 8G7U
Other redeem codes
FGW4 5TFG H8IT
F5TR Z1XD HGFC
F5DS 4RXT F8VY
F9UY G8GU TIF5
FV6Y CTDG E4NR
F5XS FERT YKHB
How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:
Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.
Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.
Step 5: Click on 'OK'.
Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.