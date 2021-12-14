Garena Free Fire December 14 Redeem Codes: Free Fire Diamonds, Free Pet codes - Steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire is a hugely popular mobile game in India and this adventure-driven battle royale game grabbed the attention of mobile gamers in India after the government decided to ban PUBG Mobile India in 2020. Garena Free Fire is highly rated on Google Play Store.

Garena Free Fire is gaining in popularity because it allows the players to form their own strategies in the game, including landing position, acquiring weapons and supplies.

Notably, 14-digit redeems codes are released daily by Garena and these redeem codes are a combination of letters and words.



Garena Free Fire redeem codes for December 14, 2021

- DDFRTY1616POUYT> Free Pet

- FFGYBGFDAPQO> Free Fire Diamonds

- FFGTYUO16POKH> Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

- BBHUQWPO1616UY> Diamond Royale Voucher

- MJTFAER8UOP16> 80,000 diamond codes

- SDAWR88YO16UB> free dj alok character

- NHKJU88TREQW> Titian mark gun skins

- MHOP8YTRZACD> Paloma Character

- BHPOU81616NHDF> Elite Pass and Free Top Up

- ADERT8BHKPOU> Outfit

Additional Garena Free Fire Latest Redeem Codes

- FUYT XSHE GRFC

- F5TR EFDI VBNE

- FY45 6U7I UYJT

- FGSV JHBH GY9T

- FTR2 F4RG DF6S

- F467 FBHT 8CDE

- FR7F UD5W Y5CA

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.