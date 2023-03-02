Search icon
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale begins tomorrow: Deals on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14

Ahead of the sale, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are already available at a price cut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:11 AM IST

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale begins tomorrow: Deals on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 13

The festival of Holi is right around the corner and to celebrate the festival of colours, the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 will begin tomorrow (March 3) and the ecommerce platform will be offering massive discounts on products across various categories including Apple iPhone, AirPods, and others. The Flipkart Holi sale will begin on March 3 and it will end on March 5. During the sale, buyers will be able to avail up to 80% off on more than 1 lakh products from over 1,000 brands. Apple iPhone is one the most selling product during the Flipkart sales and this time around as well, the Apple iPhones are expected to be available at massive discount. Ahead of the sale, the Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are already available at a price cut.

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions during the Holi sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 59,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for an old smartphone.

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is currently retailing at Rs 71,999 on Flipkart after Rs 7,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 4,000 off on HDFC Bank credit non EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions during the Holi sale. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 67,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

